Gmail app crashing? Google tells users to update services

Following Gmail app crashes on 23 March, Google has advised users to update their Android System WebView and Google Chrome to resolve the issue.

The Gmail app experienced issues for certain users on Android in the early hours of 23 March. Users were unable to open the app without it crashing soon after.

However, the web version of Gmail continued to work.

Google eventually identified the issue, saying that users needed to update both Android System WebView and Google Chrome on their smartphones.

Google gave the following instructions for users:

Navigate to Play Store app. Search for Android System WebView. Select the “Update” option. Repeat these steps for Google Chrome.

Once these updates are complete, the issue should be resolved, according to Google.

“Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play should now resolve the issue for all users,” the company said.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Read more: Google Play Points comes to South Africa – here’s how to join