Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Google

Gmail app crashing? Google tells users to update services

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
Gmail

Following Gmail app crashes on 23 March, Google has advised users to update their Android System WebView and Google Chrome to resolve the issue.

The Gmail app experienced issues for certain users on Android in the early hours of 23 March. Users were unable to open the app without it crashing soon after.

However, the web version of Gmail continued to work.

Google eventually identified the issue, saying that users needed to update both Android System WebView and Google Chrome on their smartphones.

Google gave the following instructions for users:

  1. Navigate to Play Store app.
  2. Search for Android System WebView.
  3. Select the “Update” option.
  4. Repeat these steps for Google Chrome.

Once these updates are complete, the issue should be resolved, according to Google.

“Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play should now resolve the issue for all users,” the company said.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Read more: Google Play Points comes to South Africa – here’s how to join

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
YouTube
YouTube Shorts beta expands to US
Google 23 Mar 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.