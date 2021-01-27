Google Play Points comes to South Africa – here’s how to join

Google has announced that the Google Play Points rewards programme is now available in South Africa.

The rewards programme, which has previously been available in other territories, rolled out to 13 more countries this week.

The programme rewards users for purchases made on the Google Play Store, such as spending on apps, games, and movies. This includes in-app items and subscriptions, for example, music streaming subscriptions or in-game items.

You can also occasionally earn points on featured free apps and games, along with weekly events.

The rewards programme also has several levels, from Bronze to Platinum. The higher your level, the better perks you earn.

Points can then be used for credit to make further purchases. This includes general credit or coupons for specific games.

How to earn Google Play Points

To join the Play Points rewards programme, you will need to opt-in through the Google Play Store.

Go to your Play Store, go to the side menu and select “Play Points”.

The Play Store then opens a page where you can select “Join for free”.

According to Google, users will earn points at a triple earning rate on everything they buy during the first week.

Feature image: Google

Read more: Google now officially owns Fitbit