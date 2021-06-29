Netflix officially launches mobile plan in South Africa – price and details

Netflix is officially launching a mobile plan for customers across sub-Saharan Africa, a more affordable option to its existing subscription plans.

The streaming service announced the plan on 29 June.

Previously, Netflix had been testing two mobile plan options with its members since last year.

“This plan will make it even easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“At home or on the go, now more people can watch all the shows and movies Netflix has to offer, wherever and whenever they want.”

At the same time, Netflix announced users can now watch movies and series offline even if they have not finished downloading them.

They said the feature lets users check they want to actually watch a show and save internet data if not.

Netflix mobile plan price and details

The plan costs R49 per month. It slots in below the service’s Basic (R99), Standard (R139), and Premium (169) plans.

The plan can only be accessed on a tablet or smartphone and streams in SD (520p). Meanwhile, only one device can stream at a time.

Subscribers have the same access to the entire Netflix library as other subscription plans. In addition, they can also have up to five different profiles tied to the plan.

You can see a summary of Netflix’s different plans and prices for South Africa below:

Featured image: Unsplash/Sayan Ghosh

