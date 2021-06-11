Netflix launches online shop to sell clothing, collectibles

Netflix has launched its own online shop to sell clothing, toys, and other merchandise from shows such as Eden and Lupin.

The streaming giant announced the launch on 10 June during its Geeked Week event.

“We’re always looking at how we can extend the world of our stories for fans, from apparel and toys to immersive events and games,” Netflix VP of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, wrote in a statement.

What can you buy on the Netflix Shop?

From launch, the store features streetwear and action figures from the anime series Yasuke and Eden, It also features a collection of anime-inspired collectibles from designers such as Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites, and Jordan Bentley.

In addition, the shop has limited-edition apparel and decorative items inspired by the French mystery series Lupin in collaboration with the Louvre.

Netflix plans to add more exclusive products to the shop in the near future. They include products from The Witcher and Stranger Things as well as a new Netflix logo-wear from the Japanese fashion house, BEAMS.

You can check out the full range of items on the Netflix Shop website.

“We’re thrilled to give fans a new way to connect with their favourite stories, and to introduce them to the next wave of artists and designers who embrace the power of storytelling in all its forms,” Simon said.

The Netflix Shop is currently only available in the US. Netflix said it plans to roll it out to other countries in the coming months.

