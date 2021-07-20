Burn Media Sites
HalloApp: Former WhatsApp employees launch messaging rival

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
halloapp whatsapp alternative messaging app

Two former WhatsApp employees have launched HalloApp, an instant messaging service that promises complete privacy and end-to-end encrypted communication.

The app aims to compete with the likes of WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

“Unlike legacy social networks, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right,” HalloApp Co-Founder, Neeraj Arora, wrote in a blog post on the company’s website.

Arora previously served as WhatsApp’s Chief Business Officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. His fellow founder, Michael Donohue, is a former engineering director of the company.

“Our vision at HalloApp is to build a simple, safe, private place for people to connect and share what matters—with the people who matter most.”

According to Arora, the app accesses users’ phone contacts to create chats. Users can create groups with each other and send app invites to their contacts, as well as publish posts on their profiles.

Similar to WhatsApp, chats in the app are end-to-end encrypted.

But the app does not collect, store, or use any other personal information past your contact list and phone number, according to the company. This includes a user’s location, occupation, or online content consumption.

The app also does not display ads. Instead, the creators say they plan to offer additional features that users can purchase.

HalloApp is available for both Android and iOS devices. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Featured image: HalloApp

