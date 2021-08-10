Burn Media Sites
YouTube launches new website for Creators

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
YouTube Creators channel Studio videos Shorts subscribers analytics app

YouTube has launched a new Creators website with extra tips and resources for users to upload and manage content on their computers and mobile devices.

The website serves as the portal through which Google account holders can create their own channels and upload content such as videos and Shorts.

“Whether you’re a new or seasoned creator, you are the driving force behind YouTube,” the company wrote in a blog post on 4 August. “We want to make it easier for you to do what you do best.”

What does the YouTube Creators website offer?

The website teaches users the basic steps of creating and uploading content. It provides tips on production, channel branding, and the know-how of YouTube Studio.

Users can access the full suite of creation tools, comment managing tips, and information regarding metadata.

Users will find answers to the most searched questions about the website on its homepage.

In addition, it lists all of YouTube’s policies and guidelines to ensure users know what they can and cannot upload.

At the same time, users can access YouTube’s creative workshops and sign up for initiatives such as the Black Voices Fund and Shorts Fund. Furthermore, they can monetise their content via traditional ads, the YouTube Partner Program, and Channel Memberships.

YouTube said it will continue to add more useful information to the Creators website.

On 26 July, it published a video on how creators can set up and customise their channels. You can check out the video below:

You can check out the YouTube Creators website here.

Featured image: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

