Internet

City of Cape Town urges residents to renew licence discs online

By Megan Ellis, Editor
cape town licence disc

The City of Cape Town has urged residents to use online services for licence disc renewals in August due to an expected peak.

The peak is expected due to the 2020 licence renewal extensions coming to an end. However, as it is coinciding with the city’s third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the municipality has urged residents to rather use e-Services.

While using e-Services saves you a trip, applicants will also need to factor into the four to six-week waiting period for online applications.

If you do plan to visit an office, the City has recommended phoning ahead to make sure it’s open. COVID-19 regulations or exposures may result in offices rapidly closing.

“We also remind motorists that offices may have longer queues during this time, due to the high volumes of 2020 licence renewal extensions that are coming to an end,” the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance and Executive Deputy Mayor, Alderman Ian Neilson, said in a statement.

While the City encourages the use of e-Services, the sites may experience high volumes and delays in processing.

You can access online services on the City of Cape Town e-Services website.

To use the portal, you will need to register with your full name, ID or passport number, and email address.

Feature image: Megan Ellis/Memeburn

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

