How To

IEC launches portal to allow South Africans to register to vote online

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
IEC how to register to vote online south africa

The IEC has launched an online portal to help South Africans register to vote or update their details for the upcoming local elections.

The commission announced the portal on 14 July. It is now available to all potential voters.

“The online voter registration facility is part of the Electoral Commission’s ongoing commitment to provide greater accessibility and convenience to voters,” it said in a statement.

“It follows the implementation of a range of other digital service channels over the past 5 years including online candidate nominations, online special vote applications and online party funding declarations.”

The 2021 Local Government Elections are scheduled to take place on 27 October.

The IEC first began introducing online voter services ahead of the 2019 National and Provincial Elections. The first phase included a “Click, Check, Confirm” service that let voters check and amend their registration.

The new portal, whereby all voters can register, is the second phase of the rollout.

The system features several security measures to ensure the integrity of the voters’ roll. These include the use of One-Time PIN (OTP) verification and the submission of voter documents.

Meanwhile, the IEC will stage a voter registration weekend from 31 July to 1 August.

All 23 151 voting stations nationwide will be open between 8am and 5pm to help voters register and check their details in person.

How to register to vote online in South Africa

register to vote online iec portal

While all South African citizens aged 16 and older, and who possess an SA ID, can register as voters, only those aged 18 and older can vote on Election Day.

To register, go to the IEC voter registration portal and select the ‘Register to vote now’ option. The portal is available on any device with an internet browser.

After that, add your personal details. The website will send an OTP to your cellphone to confirm your details.

You can then search for your address or, if you are at home, add your current location using your device. You must also take a photo of your ID or submit a scan of it.

Once you’ve completed the registration process, you will receive a confirmation SMS within 24 hours.

Featured image: Unsplash/Element5 Digital

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

