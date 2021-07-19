Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Facebook

Facebook group admins can now appoint users as experts

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
Facebook group experts page admins topics subjects engagement

Facebook has introduced a feature where group page admins can invite users to their page and appoint them as experts on a topic or issue.

The feature is now available to select groups on the Facebook desktop and mobile apps.

The social media giant said the feature would help topic experts stand out in groups. In addition, it offers them new ways to engage with other members.

“Admins now have the ability to select specific members in their communities who stand out, empowering them to play a more meaningful role,” VP of Communities for Facebook App, Maria Smith, wrote in a statement.

According to Smith, there are more than 70 million admins and moderators running active Facebook groups worldwide.

Admins can choose to appoint any group member as an expert (without them needing any external credentials or qualifications, it appears).

They can also search for specific topics and relevant people who are not yet members  and invite them to the group as experts.

Once a group member has accepted the role, a badge will appear next to their names in the group. This makes it easier for other users to identify experts and note which posts and comments are theirs.

Experts can send out automatic invites to Page followers that they’ve interacted with to groups they’ve created.

To promote engagement between experts and other members, Facebook will introduce Live Audio Rooms to groups in the near future.

Featured image: Facebook

Read more: WhatsApp most popular messaging app for phishing scams – research

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
YouTube Music Africa Month Africa Day livestream concert
YouTube to highlight health videos from official sources
News 19 Jul 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.