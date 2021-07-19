Facebook group admins can now appoint users as experts

Facebook has introduced a feature where group page admins can invite users to their page and appoint them as experts on a topic or issue.

The feature is now available to select groups on the Facebook desktop and mobile apps.

The social media giant said the feature would help topic experts stand out in groups. In addition, it offers them new ways to engage with other members.

“Admins now have the ability to select specific members in their communities who stand out, empowering them to play a more meaningful role,” VP of Communities for Facebook App, Maria Smith, wrote in a statement.

According to Smith, there are more than 70 million admins and moderators running active Facebook groups worldwide.

Admins can choose to appoint any group member as an expert (without them needing any external credentials or qualifications, it appears).

They can also search for specific topics and relevant people who are not yet members and invite them to the group as experts.

Once a group member has accepted the role, a badge will appear next to their names in the group. This makes it easier for other users to identify experts and note which posts and comments are theirs.

Experts can send out automatic invites to Page followers that they’ve interacted with to groups they’ve created.

To promote engagement between experts and other members, Facebook will introduce Live Audio Rooms to groups in the near future.

Featured image: Facebook

