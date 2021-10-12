How to get your digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate

The South African COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate System is now live with citizens able to access and download their digital certificates.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla officially launched the system on 8 October.

Though it was active before the official launch, many South Africans could not use the system due to network issues.

The department said the website was still undergoing testing, though some users did manage to obtain their certificates early.

Here’s a step-by-step process on how to download your vaccine certificate.

How to download your COVID-19 vaccine certificate

Those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can download their certificates from the Vaccine Certificate System Portal. The portal is available on both mobile and desktop internet browsers.

It will ask you to add your South African ID number, passport number, or asylum seeker or refugee number, along with your proof of vaccination code.

You can find the code in an SMS sent to you following your vaccination.

Once you have added your details, the portal will ask you to confirm your phone number. It will then send you an OTP number via SMS which you must type in.

After that, the portal will provide you with your digital certificate and the option to download it as a PDF.

The certificate includes your details, the date of your vaccination, and the brand of vaccine you received. It also includes a scannable QR code.

If a person receives an error message including “details not found” when entering their details, or did not receive their vaccination code SMS, they can call the COVID-19 Public Hotline on 0800 029 999 for assistance.

The department will advise when newer versions of the vaccination certificate are available. It says it will work to ensure it remains up-to-date with local and international standards.

Using your certificate when travelling

According to the Department of Health, most countries should accept the digital version of your vaccine certificate.

However, it depends on the visiting and verification requirements of the country you are travelling to.

You must present your certificate along with your passport when you’re required to.

Read more: My Smart City service delivery app expands to Tshwane

Featured image: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels