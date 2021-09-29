My Smart City service delivery app expands to Tshwane

My Smart City, the service delivery app that lets citizens report issues and complaints, is now available in Tshwane.

The platform previously launched for residents in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Launched in July, the app allows city residents to log infrastructure and service delivery issues. Residents can also track logged issues to learn whether their city has solved them.

“There is a large gap between the expectations of city residents and the services that are being delivered by their Municipalities,” Joao Zoio, CEO of the app’s developer Acumen Software, said in a statement.

“It’s clear that citizens are frustrated, and that cities are overwhelmed.”

“That’s why we have developed a free platform for citizens to report, track and resolve their service delivery concerns by engaging their cities through the My Smart City platform.”

What can Tshwane residents do with the My Smart City app?

To use My Smart City, Tshwane residents must download the app on their smartphones. They must also then register an account on the app.

Residents can use the app to report electricity and water outages in their area.

They can also log issues related to street light repairs, potholes and road maintenance, and litter and refuse removal.

In addition to working with city call centre systems, My Smart City also operates its own dispatch centre.

“My Smart City escalates and pushes for resolution of issues through our Dispatch Centre, escalation of issues within City structures and media pressure with the publication of statistics on the City’s service performance,” Zoio explained.

Going forward, Acumen Software will focus on enhancing customer service for users that rely on transport and ICT companies.

The My Smart City app is available to download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Featured image: Unsplash/Kyle-Philip Coulson