The mobile operator with the fastest internet speed in SA for Q3 2021

Ookla has published its performance report for Q3 2021, revealing the mobile operator with the fastest internet speed in South Africa.

The report uses data taken from Ookla-owned Speedtest, an online tool that measures internet download and upload speeds.

So what did the data show for South Africa’s mobile operators?

And the mobile operator with the fastest internet speed in SA is…

According to Speedtest, MTN was the fastest mobile operator among top providers in South Africa in Q3 2021.

The operator achieved a Speed Score of 63.52.

The second-fastest operator was Vodacom with a Speed Score of 42.93.

Telkom ranked third with a score of 27.56 and Cell C fourth with 21.91.

You can see a summary of the Speed Scores below:

MTN (63.52) Vodacom (42.93) Telkom (27.56) Cell C (21.91)

At the same time, MTN also scored top marks in the Speedtest Consistency Score. The score measures how consistent an operator’s internet connection is and shows at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed.

The operator achieved a Consistency Score of 91%, closely followed by Telkom with 88.5%.

Vodacom ranked third with a score of 85.3% and Cell C fourth with 79.1%.

During the quarter, Telkom experienced the lowest latency of any mobile operator in the country.

The operator had a median latency period of 19 ms.

Vodacom and MTN tied for second place with periods of 23 ms.

Cell C was in last place with a period of 30 ms.

