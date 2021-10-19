Burn Media Sites
Streaming

Netflix announces price increase for South Africa

Megan Ellis, Editor
By Megan Ellis, Editor
netflix price increase south africa

Netflix has announced price increases for some of its streaming plans in South Africa.

The company says that these are the first changes to its local prices since its South African launch in 2016 that do not relate to currency chances.

The changes were announced on 19 October and will roll out to Standard and Premium subscribers over the next few weeks. You will receive an email 30 days before the price change as a current subscriber.

However, new subscribers will have to pay the increased price immediately.

“We are updating our prices for the first time in South Africa to reflect improvements to our catalogue of movies and shows and the quality of our service — and, most importantly, so that we can continue giving you more options and continuously increasing value,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

“We offer a range of plans so that people can pick the one that works best for them.”

Netflix price increase details for South Africa

The Netflix price increase for South Africa applies to the Standard and Premium plans.

The Standard plan will increase from R139 per month to R159 per month.

Meanwhile, the Premium plan will increase from R169 to R199 per month.

Netflix says that the increase for these products is due to giving members more options and value.

The Basic plan (R99 per month) and Mobile plan (R49 per month) will stay at the same price. Netflix announced its mobile plan in South Africa in June.

You can see a summary of the new Netflix plan prices for South Africa below:

netflix plan prices south africa

Existing subscribers who don’t want to pay the increased price can downgrade to a lower subscription tier.

Read more: ‘Made in SA’ collection on Netflix lets you explore South African content

Feature image: Alexander Shatov/Unsplash

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

