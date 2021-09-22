‘Made in SA’ collection on Netflix lets you explore South African content

Netflix has launched a Made in South Africa content collection on the streaming platform so that users can explore locally made series and movies.

The collection was announced alongside the results of the Cultural Affinity Study at Africa’s Travel & Tourism Summit. Netflix presented the findings at a panel discussion on The Role of Film in the Tourism Industry hosted by SA Tourism.

The study surveyed Netflix viewers to assess how watching South African content altered their views and likelihood to travel to South Africa.

The survey was conducted in partnership with SA Tourism. Earlier this year, Netflix and SA Tourism announced a partnership to promote South Africa as a filming location.

The Cultural Affinity Study, meanwhile, assesses how local content on Netflix could promote tourism to South Africa.

The survey found that after watching South African content, users said they were 3.1 times more likely to make South Africa their top travel destination.

Viewers surveyed lived in Canada, Germany, the US, the UK, Brazil, and France.

Shola Sanni, Netflix’s Director of Public Policy for sub-Saharan Africa, noted that authentic content that tells local stories helps viewers relate to the country in different ways.

“The very first thing for partners to understand is the more authentic the story is, the more compelling it is for viewers — not the simplistic portrayal of Africa, but the true and authentic side of Africa,” Sanni said at the panel session.

“They saw themselves reflected in those stories.”

Furthermore, viewers were also more likely to encounter South African content on Netflix.

The survey found that people who watch Netflix are 1.9 times more likey to watch content from South Africa than those who don’t.

How to view collection of South African content on Netflix

The Made in South Africa collection is available globally to any Netflix users. It includes over 80 South African films and series.

In the collection, you can find series like Blood & Water, Kings of Jo’burg, and Jiva. You can also view movies such as Trippin’ With the Kandasamys, Tsotsi, and District 9.

The collection includes multiple genres, from reality shows to documentaries. It also has both licensed and original content from Netflix.

Users can access the collection with the URL netflix.com/madeinsouthafrica. You can also search for “Made in South Africa” in the search bar while using Netflix.

Feature image: Screenshot/Netflix