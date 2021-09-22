Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Africa

Vodacom and Mondia launch Mum & Baby health service in Lesotho

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Vodacom Mondia Mum & Baby maternal health mobile service Lesotho

Vodacom and m-commerce company Mondia have launched their free Mum & Baby maternal health service in Lesotho.

The mobile service provider will roll the service across the African nation from this month.

“Mum & Baby is our flagship health and wellness brand focusing on motherhood,” EHOD of Consumer Business and Customer Value at Vodacom, Ts’epo Thabisi, said in a statement.

“We are proud of the way in which it contributes to our vision of building communities, bringing health solutions to more lives and promoting good health outcomes.”

What is Mum & Baby?

Mum & Baby is a mobile health service that provides subscribers with maternal, neonatal, and child health information.

The service offers a library of content including videos and expert articles and operates an information-sharing SMS message system.

The service also offers interactive material such as a due-date calculator, immunisation calendar, medication reminders, and medicine safety information.

It also includes a rewards programme that lets subscribers earn vouchers and music.

“The value of this partnership is now more critical than ever, with Lesotho’s infant mortality rate – which is one of the highest in the world – having been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in people avoiding medical services for fear of exposure to the virus,” Mondia Digital CEO, Paolo Rizzardini said.

“As a result, initiatives that put the power of good health directly in people’s hands remain immeasurably important.”

Launched in South Africa in 2017, Mum & Baby had almost two million registered subscribers as of August 2021.

In a KPMG survey, 95% of respondents said they found the service’s SMS messages helpful.

In addition, 98% of pregnant women and mothers surveyed said they took action to improve their child’s health as a result of the service.

The service is available on the Lesotho Mum & Baby website. It is available in both English and Sesotho.

Read more: South Africans to get digital vaccine certificates

Featured image: Supplied

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.