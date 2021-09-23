Cape Town’s MyCiTi to discontinue cash loading on myconnect card

The City of Cape Town’s MyCiTi bus service has announced commuters will soon no longer be able to load cash on their myconnect card.

The service will discontinue the Standard load option on 1 October.

According to the city, the discontinuation is due to changes to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA).

ABSA, the bank that issues the myconnect card, notified the city it will have to disable the EMV loading function on them due to the changes.

However, commuters can still use all of the cash previously loaded onto their cards until it runs out or when the card expires.

Other load options for your MyCiTi myconnect card

“Very few commuters are making use of the Standard option, still, we want to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Councillor Rob Quintas, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the City has no control over the decision and the best we can do is to inform MyCiTi commuters accordingly.”

Going forward, commuters can still load Mover points, a Monthly Pass, or Day Pass onto their cards.

They can also use outstanding loaded cash to purchase Mover points.

A MyCiTi Myconnect card works similarly to bank cards or certain gift cards, with a pre-determined expiry date.

You can purchase a card from MyCiti station kiosks and participating retailers.

“I urge commuters to please verify the expiry dates on their myconnect cards and to make sure the Standard or cash is used before this date,” Quintas added.

Featured image: MyCiTi via Facebook