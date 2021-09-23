Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Cape Town’s MyCiTi to discontinue cash loading on myconnect card

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
MyCiTi

The City of Cape Town’s MyCiTi bus service has announced commuters will soon no longer be able to load cash on their myconnect card.

The service will discontinue the Standard load option on 1 October.

According to the city, the discontinuation is due to changes to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA).

ABSA, the bank that issues the myconnect card, notified the city it will have to disable the EMV loading function on them due to the changes.

However, commuters can still use all of the cash previously loaded onto their cards until it runs out or when the card expires.

Other load options for your MyCiTi myconnect card

“Very few commuters are making use of the Standard option, still, we want to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Councillor Rob Quintas, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the City has no control over the decision and the best we can do is to inform MyCiTi commuters accordingly.”

Going forward, commuters can still load Mover points, a Monthly Pass, or Day Pass onto their cards.

They can also use outstanding loaded cash to purchase Mover points.

A MyCiTi Myconnect card works similarly to bank cards or certain gift cards, with a pre-determined expiry date.

You can purchase a card from MyCiti station kiosks and participating retailers.

“I urge commuters to please verify the expiry dates on their myconnect cards and to make sure the Standard or cash is used before this date,” Quintas added.

Read more: New South African airline LIFT launches premium bookings

Featured image: MyCiTi via Facebook

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
South Africa Surfshark Digital Quality of Life Index
Study reveals South Africa’s global ranking for Digital Quality of Life
Internet 23 Sep 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.