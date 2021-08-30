New South African airline LIFT launches premium bookings

Newly launched South African airline LIFT has announced its new Premium booking option, offering customers more legroom and other perks.

The airline first launched in December 2020, promising flexibility to local travellers.

The new premium offering includes “industry-leading” legroom, wider seating, and reclining chairs. Premium seats are placed in the first three rows of LIFT’s aircraft.

The airline also says that each middle seat in these rows has also been converted into an additional tray table. As a result, Premium customers will get an aisle or window seat.

“We’ve taken the offering you’ve come to know from LIFT, even one step further to bring you superior class, comfort, and care,” LIFT CEO and co-founder Jonathan Ayache said in a statement.

“From the customer service and check-in to the onboard catering and care, we want our passengers to have a seamless and memorable experience. Get ready to really stretch out and enjoy the view from 30 000 feet.”

What does LIFT Premium include?

Besides the premium seating, the booking also includes additional perks.

Premium customers also get unlimited flight changes, priority boarding, fast-tracked security, priority customer support, a dedicated check-in area, and access to lounges.

You also get free seat selection and priority bags.

Once COVID-19 restrictions allow in-flight service again, premium travellers will also get catering options.

The airline will open premium bookings from 30 August. These bookings will be available for flights from 10 October.

You can find out more on the LIFT website.

Feature image: LIFT