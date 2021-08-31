Apple buys Primephonic, plans classical music app for 2022

Apple has acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic and plans to launch a standalone music app for the genre in 2022.

Announced on 30 August, the acquisition will see Apple Music subscribers get access to the service’s playlists and other content.

“Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” Primephonic co-founder and CEO, Thomas Steffens, said in a statement.

“Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners.”

Launched in 2014 and based in Amsterdam, Primephonic specialises in classical music streaming.

The service offers handpicked recommendations and provides background information on the recordings that people listen to.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favourite for classical enthusiasts,” VP of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said in a statement.

Going forward, Apple Music will introduce Primephonic features to its own app in the coming months. The features include better browsing and search functions by composer and repertoire, as well as detailed music metadata.

At the same time, Apple plans to launch a dedicated classical music app sometime next year.

The new app will feature Primephonic’s user interface and include additional features.

When will Apple shut Primephonic down?

Apple will turn Primephonic off on 7 September and the service is no longer accepting new subscribers. The Primephonic app is also no longer available on the Google Play Store.

Until then, existing subscribers can continue to use it for no extra charge.

When the service shuts down, subscribers will receive a refund based on the number of days left on their subscription.

They will also receive a code for six months of Apple Music which they can redeem until 30 November.

Featured image: Unsplash/Rajesh Kavasseri

