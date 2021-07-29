PnP Smart Shoppers can earn points by booking LIFT flights online

PnP has announced a partnership with budget airline LIFT to offer Smart Shopper customers extra points when they book flights.

The partnership will officially launch on 2 August.

“We are excited to partner with Pick n Pay, a brand that has the same customer-centric philosophy as LIFT,” LIFT Co-Founder and CEO, Jonathan Ayache, said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers and extending the LIFT customer-first experience to Pick n Pay’s loyal customers.”

Smart Shoppers who book a flight with LIFT online or at a PnP store will earn three times more loyalty points.

Customers can spend points earned when booking LIFT flights as cash-back at PnP stores or with the retailer’s other brand partners.

To celebrate the partnership, LIFT will offer an extra 10 000 loyalty points to the 100 Smart Shoppers who visit the airline’s website, link their Smart Shopper card, and book a flight online.

LIFT plans to resume flights on 1 August. The airline offers flights between Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“We love the fact that, like Pick n Pay, LIFT listens to what customers need in terms of flexibility,” PnP Marketing Retail Executive, Andrew Mills said.

“They also value partnerships and believe in the additional benefits that can be passed on to our shared customers.”

Featured image: Unsplash/Ross Parmly

