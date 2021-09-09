SANParks launches reality TV show, Away for Repair

South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced the launch of a new 13-week reality TV series called Away for Repair.

The show aims to showcase South Africa’s national parks while also exploring broken relationships between friends, family, and romantic couples.

Actress Rami Chuene and life coach Romeo Mabasa serve as the show’s hosts. Chuene is best known for her work on the television soap operas Muvhango, 7de Laan, and The Queen.

Meanwhile, Mabasa specialises in education consultancy work and previously worked as a DJ and producer for Impact Radio and MetroFM.

The show will feature four teams participating in a relationship boot camp.

The teams will compete in various adventures that challenge their physical and mental skills. At the same time, they will work to repair their broken bonds.

The teams include varsity friends Johanes and Ignitious, mother and daughter duo Katlego and Dineo, married couple Stanley and Gloria, and sisters Bongeka and Princess.

The show’s episodes will take place across South Africa’s national parks and showcase each of their activities and environments.

The parks include:

Agulhas National Park

Augrabies Falls National Park

Garden Route National Park

Golden Gate Highlands

Mapungubwe National Park

Kruger National Park

The winning team will win R50 000 and an all-expenses-paid weekend stay at the Skukuza Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park.

The runners-up will receive a weekend trip to Golden Gate Highlands National Park.

You can check out a trailer for Away for Repair below:

Away for Repair broadcast details

The show will premiere on 7 October. It will broadcast at 21:30 on Mzansi Magic on DStv channel 161.

Episodes will broadcast every Thursday and repeat episodes will broadcast at 10:30 on Saturdays.

Featured image: Unsplash/Dianne Gibson