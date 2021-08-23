Burn Media Sites
Blood & Water Season 2 date announced

By Megan Ellis, Editor
blood & water season 2

South African Original Netflix series Blood & Water has received an official release date for season two, with it set to hit the streaming service in September.

The announcement came with a new teaser trailer from Netflix and a cast list.

Season 2 will see the return of its stars Ama Qamata (who plays Puleng Khumalo) and Khosi Ngema (who plays Fikile Bhele).

“The highly anticipated second season promises the same riveting drama we all fell in love with, unlikely alliances, and twists and turns as the Parkhurst clan up the ante on their quest for the truth,” Netflix said in a statement.

The second season will pick up from the end of the first, following the reveal of the DNA test answering whether Fikile is Puleng’s missing sister.

When will Blood & Water Season 2 release?

The series will launch on Netflix on 24 September with seven episodes.

The creators promise even more drama in Season 2 following on from the revelations of the first season.

Meanwhile, new students will also join the mix:  Sam Nkosana (played by Leroy Siyafa), Pauline (Katishcka Chanderal), and Zyd (Alzavia Abrahams).

Read more: Disney drops final trailer for Eternals: here’s SA’s screening date

Feature image: Screenshot/Netflix

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

