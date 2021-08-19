Disney drops final trailer for Eternals: here’s SA’s screening date

Disney has released the final trailer for Marvel Studio’s Eternals, with the superhero film expected to debut in South Africa in November 2021.

The film features an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao directed the film. Zhao’s previous credits include the 2020 drama, Nomadland.

You can check out the trailer for Marvel Studio’s Eternals here:

As detailed by the trailer, Eternals takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Following the Avengers’ victory against Thanos and restoring half of all life in the universe, a series of events has led to the Eternals regrouping to combat an enemy called the Deviants.

The trailer teases the existence of the Celestials, a race of god-like creatures who supposedly created the Eternals themselves.

Marvel has previously referred to the Celestials in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Peter Quill’s father Ego (played by Kurt Russel) is said to be a Celestial.

Marvel Studio’s Eternals launch in South Africa

The movie will release in South African cinemas on 5 November.

The release will come about a month after the release of the next instalment in the MCU franchise, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

That movie, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, will release on 3 September.

Featured image: Screenshot/Marvel

