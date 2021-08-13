Disney+ finally gets launch date for South Africa

Following years of uncertainty, Disney+ finally has a launch window for South Africa — the first time a date has been specified for the streaming service’s arrival in the country.

The date was revealed in a Q3 earnings call by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, in which he revealed that Disney+ will arrive in South Africa in 2022.

A spokesperson from Disney Africa has since confirmed this date.

“As confirmed in The Walt Disney Company’s Q3 Earnings Call, Disney+ will launch in South Africa in Winter 2022. We will share more details as we approach the launch next year,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also confirmed to Memeburn that this refers to South African winter. This likely means the service will launch somewhere between June and August — or the third quarter — in 2022, with some wiggle room around those months.

What content should we expect on Disney+ in South Africa?

While we finally have a launch window for Disney+ in South Africa, not much more detail is available.

This includes details around which movies and series the service will host.

A Disney Africa spokesperson has told Memeburn that more details around content will be addressed closer to the launch date.

While some Disney content is available locally on streaming services such as Netflix and Showmax, some newer series and movies are not.

Marvel Phase 4 series such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki, for example, are not available to currently stream in South Africa.

This is also true for the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which currently has two seasons out.

While it’s likely that these series will be available through Disney+, some older content may be licensed by other services.

Feature image: The Walt Disney Company