SA govt confirms 18-34 group can get COVID-19 vaccine from 20 August

Cabinet has confirmed that people in the 18 to 34 age group will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa from 20 August.

Government made the announcement on Thursday, 19 August.

“As part of increasing the vaccination roll-out programme, Cabinet approved the vaccination of persons aged between 18 years and 35 years from 20 August 2021,” Cabinet said in a statement.

Previously, the vaccination of those under the age of 35 was scheduled to start in September.

In previous age group phases, government opened up online registration several weeks before vaccination. But at the time of writing, the EVDS is still not accepting registrations for those under 35. This is despite there being less than 12 hours left before the new group becomes eligible.

According to Cabinet’s statement, people will be able to walk in and register at vaccination sites.

“Simply visit your nearest vaccination site with your identity document to be registered and vaccinated,” Cabinet said.

The South African COVID-19 online portal also provides a list of vaccination sites in the country.

However, if you still wish to try register for an appointment, check out our article on ways to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.

