With Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout kicking off in South Africa, the Department of Health has summarised all the ways people can register for the vaccine beforehand.

Residents are encouraged to register for appointments beforehand, instead of relying on walk-ins, to avoid long queues.

Government will also be targeting old age homes to register and vaccinate people by visiting the sites. This means the vaccines will be brought to residents of old age homes.

The initial part of Phase 2 will only focus on people who are 60-year-old or older.

Here are the five methods that people can use to register…

The EVDS is the original and most well-known digital method of enrolling for the vaccine.

The system requires you to sign up with your ID number or passport. During Phase 2, you can only access the registration if you are a healthcare worker or over 60 years of age.

The website will ask you to check boxes answering whether you fit into these categories. If you do not, it will ask you to register at a later date.

2. How to register for the vaccine on WhatsApp

You can also sign up for the vaccine using the Department of Health’s WhatsApp helpline. This is the same helpline that provides updates on COVID-19 cases in the country.

To register using this method, you will need to add the WhatsApp helpline on the app. You can do this by texting “Hi” to 0600 123456 on WhatsApp.

Then, send the message “Register” to the helpline to begin the registration process.

3. The COVID-19 hotline

If you don’t want to use an online method to register for the vaccine, you can use the COVID-19 hotline.

To do this, you will need to phone 0800 029 999.

However, the hotline is used for others purposes and information as well, so it is unclear whether there are waiting times when using the phone line.

4. USSD code to register for the vaccine

Government has also introduced a USSD code that you can use to register for the vaccine.

To do this, dial *134*832# on your phone.

Then, follow the prompts.

The service is free to use and does not require airtime or data.

5. QR code for vaccine registration

Government is also launching a QR code that users can scan on their phone to register for the vaccine.

The QR code will be shared on the SA coronavirus website and the Department of Health website.

According to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, you will be able to scan the code and follow the prompts.

At the time of writing, the QR code was not yet available, but set to launch soon. However, you should note this is different to the QR code to download the SA contact tracing app.

All services mentioned in this article are zero-rated, according to the Department of Health, That means you don’t need airtime or data to use them.

