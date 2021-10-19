Showmax drops first-look teaser for new telenovela The Wife

Showmax has debuted a first-look teaser for its upcoming telenovela, The Wife, scheduled to debut on the streaming service next month.

The show is inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novel, Hlomu the Wife, one of several books in a series.

The series follows the lives of eight Zulu brothers in a crime family. The stories are told from the perspective of their wives.

The Wife story and cast members

The Wife stars Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Bonko Khoza in the leading roles.

Mavimbela’s has previously appeared on shows such as Skeem Saam and Isipho.

The actress stars as Hlomu, a journalist who falls in love with a taxi driver named Mqhele (played by Khoza). A romance blossoms, but little does Hlomu know that Mqhele is a man with secrets.

Khoza previously starred in the 2015 film Necktie Youth and the Emmy-nominated series, Roots.

“Mbalenhle and Bonko are fairly fresh faces in the industry; there isn’t any one role or character that audiences can instinctively affix to them,” showrunner Gugu Ncube-Zuma said in a statement.

Other cast members include Kwenzo Ngcobo, Sipho Ndlovu, Abdul Khoza, Mondli Makhoba, Thulane Shange, Linda Majola, Bongani Gumede, Dumisani Dlamini, Siyabonga Shibe, and Zikhona Sodlaka.

Stained Glass, the company behind eHostela, Ifalakhe, and Uzalo, produces the telenovela.

Showmax has commissioned three seasons of the show.

Each season will include 40 episodes and take inspiration from Dube’s other novels, Zandile the Resolute and Naledi His Love.

In addition to being its first telenovela, The Wife will be Showmax’s eighth South African Original production it will release in 2021.

You can check out the first-look for The Wife below:

The first three episodes of The Wife will premiere on Showmax on 11 November.

The streaming service will then debut three new episodes every Thursday.

Read more: The Real Housewives of Lagos to debut on Showmax

Featured image: Supplied/Showmax