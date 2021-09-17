The Real Housewives of Lagos to debut on Showmax

Showmax has announced a new version of The Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Lagos, which will debut next year.

The show is the 16th version of The Real Housewives format and the third to take place in Africa.

It is the first version to be set in Nigeria.

“The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localisation and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style,” Showmax Head of Content, Candice Fangueiro, said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to show the continent — and the world — another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise.”

The show will follow the lives of several affluent women living in the Nigerian city.

It will become the second Showmax Original reality series in the country after I am Laycon, starring Lekan Agbeleshe.

The Real Housewives of Durban returns for a new season

At the same time, Showmax announced it had renewed The Real Housewives of Durban for a second season.

The renewal comes as the first season broke records when it debuted in January 2021.

The show is also available in 50 African countries and 27 international territories including Canada, Spain, France, and Germany.

Let it Rain Films will once again produce the show while Thumeka Hlotshana is on board to direct.

The Real Housewives of Lagos and Season Two of RHOD will debut on Showmax in early 2022.

The shows will be available on the streaming service in more than 40 countries in Africa.

Featured image: Showmax