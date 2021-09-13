Burn Media Sites
Streaming

Netflix releases official trailer for Season 2 of South African series Blood & Water

Megan Ellis, Editor
By Megan Ellis, Editor
blood & water season 2 trailer

For eager fans awaiting Season 2 of South African series Blood & Water, Netflix has released the season’s official trailer.

The second season is set to debut on 24 September and will feature seven episodes.

It sees the return of series stars Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema, who portray Puleng Khumalo and Fikile Bhele respectively.

Season 1 saw Puleng become convinced that Fikile, who she met at a party, is her sister that was kidnapped as a baby.

Season 2 will follow the fallout of Puleng’s investigation and the revelations that ensued. It picks up where the previous season left off.

It will also introduce new characters, new developments, and plenty of tension and love triangles.

You can watch the Blood & Water Season 2 trailer below:

Feature image: Netflix

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Simu Liu
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings review: The MCU never looked so stylish
Geek Culture 13 Sep 2021
News

