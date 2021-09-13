Netflix releases official trailer for Season 2 of South African series Blood & Water

For eager fans awaiting Season 2 of South African series Blood & Water, Netflix has released the season’s official trailer.

The second season is set to debut on 24 September and will feature seven episodes.

It sees the return of series stars Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema, who portray Puleng Khumalo and Fikile Bhele respectively.

Season 1 saw Puleng become convinced that Fikile, who she met at a party, is her sister that was kidnapped as a baby.

Season 2 will follow the fallout of Puleng’s investigation and the revelations that ensued. It picks up where the previous season left off.

It will also introduce new characters, new developments, and plenty of tension and love triangles.

You can watch the Blood & Water Season 2 trailer below:

Feature image: Netflix