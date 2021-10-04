Triggerfish launches free online animation editing course

Cape Town studio Triggerfish has launched a free online course on animation editing presented by African industry experts.

The course forms part of the Triggerfish Academy and is one of several that the studio offers.

“We want to remove the gap between animation training and the animation industry so that our training is by industry experts and aimed at skills gaps identified by industry,” Triggerfish Academy CEO, Colin Payne, said in a statement.

“In the past, animation had a high barrier to entry, but through free online training, we are opening up both access to skills development and to the industry itself.”

Triggerfish Animation Editing free online course details

The editing in animation course is one of several Triggerfish offers to provide skills development and training.

Geared towards beginners, it will teach participants the basics of editing and guide them on how to become an animation editor.

Kerrin Kokot, who previously worked on Triggerfish’s short film Revolting Rhymes, and their upcoming feature-length film Seal Team, presents the course.

The course is the result of a new partnership between Triggerfish and the German-funded Employment for Skills and Development in Africa (E4D) programme, announced during the Cape Town International Animation Festival this weekend.

The three-year partnership aims to expose 10 000 school graduates to the industry and provide 6 000 creatives with enhanced portfolios and market access.

It also aims to create 200 more jobs in the industry.

Those interested in participating in the online course can sign up for free on the Triggerfish Academy website.

At the same time, the Triggerfish Foundation also announced the return of its 10-second animation competition.

Open for 18 to 35-year-olds, participants can submit a 10-second video to win prizes such as a Wacom One graphics tablet and a one-on-one session with Triggerfish head of production, Mike Buckland.

The entry deadline for the competition is 14 November.

Those interested in submitting a video can do so on the Triggerfish website.

Featured image: Screenshot/Triggerfish Academy