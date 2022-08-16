Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Industry News

Load shedding expected this week

By Gopolang Moloko
eskom loadshedding forecast predict

Load shedding is back and will be implemented at 4 pm on Tuesday evening.

Eskom issued a statement confirming a shortage of generation capacity. This has resulted in implementing stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm until 12 pm.

The power utility said there was a high probability of loadshedding on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

“Eskom will promptly communicate should need arise.  The breakdowns of a single generation unit at the Amot Power Station and three at Tutuka Power Station during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.

“We currently have 4 550 MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 182MW of capcity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” said Eskom

Less than two weeks ago, Eskom said it would suspend stage 2 load shedding due to much improved generation capacity and lower weekend demand.

“While we are able to suspend the load shedding at this point, it is important to note that generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and load shedding may be required,” the power utility said in an August 7, statement.

“We therefore urge all South African’s to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system.”

Feature image:

Gopolang Moloko

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.