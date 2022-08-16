Load shedding expected this week

Load shedding is back and will be implemented at 4 pm on Tuesday evening.

Eskom issued a statement confirming a shortage of generation capacity. This has resulted in implementing stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm until 12 pm.

The power utility said there was a high probability of loadshedding on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

“Eskom will promptly communicate should need arise. The breakdowns of a single generation unit at the Amot Power Station and three at Tutuka Power Station during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.

“We currently have 4 550 MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 182MW of capcity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” said Eskom

Less than two weeks ago, Eskom said it would suspend stage 2 load shedding due to much improved generation capacity and lower weekend demand.

“While we are able to suspend the load shedding at this point, it is important to note that generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and load shedding may be required,” the power utility said in an August 7, statement.

“We therefore urge all South African’s to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system.”

#POWERALERT1 Due to much improved generation system, as well as low weekend demand, loadshedding has been suspended pic.twitter.com/zEYkaXoDB9 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 7, 2022

