Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Africa

UPDATE: Eskom implements stage 3 load shedding until Monday

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
eskom load shedding power electricity nikola johnny mirkovic unsplash

Eskom has implemented stage 3 loadshedding on Friday from 2 PM until 5 am on Monday 12 September, 2020.

Stage 2 loadshedding will resume on Monday morning and hopefully be maintained throughout the week.

In a statement, the parastatal said a loss of an additional five generating units on Friday morning, led to the decision to implement stage 3.

“The additional loadshedding tonight is required to manage and recover the emergency generation reserves which have been utilized extensively over the past five days.

“Since this morning three generating units at Tutuka Power Station as well as two Kusile Power Station generating units tripped, necessitating the escalation in the Stage of loadshedding.”

The delay in the return to service of Koeberg Unit 2 has exacerbated the capacity shortages.

Eskom said there were crucial planned maintenance for the weekend.

“During this weekend, critical planned maintenance at Hydro de Cahorra Bassa in Mozambique, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba and Camden power stations will be carried out in preparation for the week ahead.”

Eskom currently has 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 131 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom will hold a press briefing on Monday to update the public on the state of the power system.

This comes after all night load shedding on Thursday night after the power utility confirmed necessary loadshedding.

The utility announced it had to implement stage 2, a result of a shortage in generation capacity.

“In addition to the loadshedding currently underway, Eskom advises that Stage 2 will be implemented throughout Thursday night (previously scheduled to stop at 10 pm).”

The parastatal updated its notice to confirm load shedding would be implemented throughout Thursday night and continue until Saturday.

Thursday’s overnight outage was required to manage and preserve the “pumped storage dam levels.”

The power utility also cited emergency generation reserves, which were utilized extensively over the past four days as a reason for the overnight blackout.

“We currently have 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 204 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said on Thursday.

It urged all consumers to continue using electricity sparingly.

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.