UPDATE: Eskom implements stage 3 load shedding until Monday

Eskom has implemented stage 3 loadshedding on Friday from 2 PM until 5 am on Monday 12 September, 2020.

Stage 2 loadshedding will resume on Monday morning and hopefully be maintained throughout the week.

In a statement, the parastatal said a loss of an additional five generating units on Friday morning, led to the decision to implement stage 3.

“The additional loadshedding tonight is required to manage and recover the emergency generation reserves which have been utilized extensively over the past five days.

“Since this morning three generating units at Tutuka Power Station as well as two Kusile Power Station generating units tripped, necessitating the escalation in the Stage of loadshedding.”

The delay in the return to service of Koeberg Unit 2 has exacerbated the capacity shortages.

Eskom said there were crucial planned maintenance for the weekend.

“During this weekend, critical planned maintenance at Hydro de Cahorra Bassa in Mozambique, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba and Camden power stations will be carried out in preparation for the week ahead.”

Eskom currently has 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 131 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom will hold a press briefing on Monday to update the public on the state of the power system.

This comes after all night load shedding on Thursday night after the power utility confirmed necessary loadshedding.

The utility announced it had to implement stage 2, a result of a shortage in generation capacity.

“In addition to the loadshedding currently underway, Eskom advises that Stage 2 will be implemented throughout Thursday night (previously scheduled to stop at 10 pm).”

The parastatal updated its notice to confirm load shedding would be implemented throughout Thursday night and continue until Saturday.

Thursday’s overnight outage was required to manage and preserve the “pumped storage dam levels.”

The power utility also cited emergency generation reserves, which were utilized extensively over the past four days as a reason for the overnight blackout.

“We currently have 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 204 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said on Thursday.

It urged all consumers to continue using electricity sparingly.