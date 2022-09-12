WATCH: Eskom briefing on power outages here

Eskom will have a media briefing to provide much-needed answers to rolling blackouts.

Eskom Group Chief Operating Officer, Jan Oberholzer alongside Eskom’s management team will provide an update on the current system challenges.

The power utility has confirmed stage 2 loadshedding will remain in effect from Tuesday until Friday this week.

The parastatal said it made sufficient progress in recovering emergency generation reserves over the weekend and anticipated that the dam levels at the pumped storage schemes will be fully replenished by Monday.

“Stage 4 loadshedding remains in place until 5 am on Monday where after it will be reduced to Stage 3 until 5 am on Tuesday, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 5 am on Tuesday and remain in place until Friday,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility said generation units at Arnot and Majuba power stations were fully back to service.

“Eleven generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next 24 hours, helping to ease the capacity constraints.

“A generation unit each at Tutuka Power Station and at Ingula Pumped storage scheme were forced offline for emergency repairs overnight.”

Eskom currently has 5 431 MW on planned maintenance, with another 15 760MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom implemented stage 3 loadshedding on Friday from 2 PM until 5 am on Monday.

This was a result of a loss in additional five generating units which led to the decision to implement stage 3.

“The additional loadshedding tonight is required to manage and recover the emergency generation reserves which have been utilized extensively over the past five days.”

“Since this morning three generating units at Tutuka Power Station as well as two Kusile Power Station generating units tripped, necessitating the escalation in the Stage of loadshedding.”

The delay in the return to service of Koeberg Unit 2 has exacerbated the capacity shortages.

