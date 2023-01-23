Avatar: The way of Water sails past $2 billion

Avatar: The Way of Water is fast on the upward track as the blockbuster has surpassed expectations and has grossed over 2 billion globally.

The sequel gained momentum right after it’s release to surpass Top Gun: Maverick at the box office.

James Camerons’ Avatar 2 and the Na’vi people have set a very high bar as the film sits as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The Avatar franchise has reclaimed the title from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame in 2021.

The way of water was released in theaters on December 16 and hit the 1 billion mark worldwide in two weeks.

Top Gun stood at No.1 at the box office raking in $1.5 billion worldwide clinching the highest-grossing movie of all time title.

Three movies in 2022 topped the billion dollar mark.

Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Avatar.

In 2019 around nine movies ticked the $1 billion mark.

Avatar: The Way of Water is reported to be the fastest grossing after Spider Man: No Way Home which took around 12 days.

The Way of Water is yet to break even as the film was reported to have cost Cameron around $350 million excluding $100 million in marketing fees.

The film is said to need over $2 billion to break even which by now seems possible.

It’s predecessor was released in 2009 and grossed around $ 2.97 billion worldwide.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver.

The Sully family heads underwater in an effort to keep the Na’vi people safe from humans.

The couple (Jake Sully) and Neytiri have four children and will battle challenges they thought were left in the past.

