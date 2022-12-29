Kicked off WhatsApp? WhatsApp to stop working on some smartphones

Social messaging giant WhatsApp will be leaving some phones in the past as it migrates into the future with faster-operating systems.

With this shift, comes the reality of some phones being left out of future updates when the year ends.

The clock is ticking and come January 1st, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with smartphones running order versions of the iOS and Android operating systems.

The year is almost up and WhatsApp will only be compatible with iPhones above iOS 12 and more recent versions.

For Android users, users need Android jelly Bean 4.1 and later in order to continue using WhatsApp effectively.

This simply means WhatsApp will support Android smartphones with OS version 4.1 and newer including phones running KaiOS 2.5 and JioPhone.

“To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you’ll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp,” WhatsApp said in their blog.

This means iPhone 5 and 5c users will soon be left out, the Huawei Ascend D1, D2 and G740, the Lenovo A820, HTC Desire 500, LG enact, Optimus F3, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy core, Galaxy S3 mini, Sony Xperia Arc S and Miro will soon experience issues accessing WhatsApp.

This includes a myriad of other Android smartphones released almost 10 years ago.

Since WhatsApp will be ending support for some of the older version smartphones, smartphones from Samsung, Apple, and others brands will be affected.

Notices from WhatsApp are expected to be sent to smartphone users urging them to ditch their old phone for a newer model.

