Fuel or storage? Reason for flight delays at OR Tambo airport

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed that O.R Tambo airport is experiencing challenges with fuel supply.

In a statement, ACSA said refueling of aircrafts was the reason for the delay as fuel supply from the fuel storage facility to the main hydrant system had issues.

“Technicians are on site and have resolved the issue. They are constantly monitoring the situation.

“We are currently experiencing delays with domestic departures as well as international departures.”

Massive delays at OR Tambo International Airports Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirm that O.R. Tambo International Airport is experiencing challenges with fuel supply from the fuel storage facility to the main hydrant system#ortambo #kingShaka pic.twitter.com/aB7q2WoIi3 — News Live SA (@newslivesa) December 28, 2022

Commuters travelling from the airport can expect delays.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he had been in contact with ACSA management who assured him that there was no fuel shortage at the airport.

There was however a technical issue at the storage which was attended to.

“Management apologises for the inconvenience this has caused.”

I have been in contact with ACSA Management & have been assured there is no fuel shortage at OR Tambo Airport but a technical issue at the storage which has been resolved. Management apologizes for the inconvenience this might have caused; flights will return to normal schedule. — Cde Fikile Mbalula | ANC SG (@MbalulaFikile) December 28, 2022

Travelers were allegedly escorted out of planes as staff moved to remedy the potential technical issue.

NOTE: This is a developing story. More information will be provided.

Also read: Tiktok: How to clear info on the side, bottom of your screen | Clear mode