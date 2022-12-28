Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Internet

Fuel or storage? Reason for flight delays at OR Tambo airport

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next
or tambo evacuated monica kaneko flickr

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed that O.R Tambo airport is experiencing challenges with fuel supply.

In a statement, ACSA said refueling of aircrafts was the reason for the delay as fuel supply from the fuel storage facility to the main hydrant system had issues.

“Technicians are on site and have resolved the issue. They are constantly monitoring the situation.

“We are currently experiencing delays with domestic departures as well as international departures.”

Commuters travelling from the airport can expect delays.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he had been in contact with ACSA management who assured him that there was no fuel shortage at the airport.

There was however a technical issue at the storage which was attended to.

“Management apologises for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Travelers were allegedly escorted out of planes as staff moved to remedy the potential technical issue.

NOTE: This is a developing story.  More information will be provided.

Also read: Tiktok: How to clear info on the side, bottom of your screen | Clear mode

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
WhatsApp
Kicked off WhatsApp? WhatsApp to stop working on some smartphones
Social 29 Dec 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.