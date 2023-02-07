China wants a peace of the AI market with own ChatGPT version Ernie

(NOTE: Image used for illustrative purposes only. It does not indicate a reference of a chatbot or reflect any association with a chatbot.)

Popular AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot ChatGPT has become the overnight popular kid who everyone wants to play with and even compete with.

Not only has ChatGPT become one of the fastest-growing AI rollouts this year, but it appears the chatbot has quickly prompted a response from competitors such as Google and Microsoft.

Both Microsoft and Google have announced they were interested in launching their own versions of chatbots.

Microsoft which has a partnership with OpenAI is expected to roll out its very own chatbot today.

This comes after Google beat them to the starting lineup with their very own Bard, a chatbot, rolled out in its testing phase as rival against the notorious ChatGPT.

Unveiling the apparent rival on Monday this week, Google says Bard will be rolled out to trusted testers with plans to make it publicly available.

Bard, like ChatGPT is built on a large language model, trained of vast amounts of data in order to provide compelling responses.

“Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses,” Google said it their blog.

As ChatGPT has been used to generate lecture plans, essays, poetry and even song lyrics, Googles standard online search faces its biggest competitor, ChatGPT.

The move appears to have shifted googles focus as the tech giant has quickly responded to the threat to indicate that it will not lose market share without a fight.

Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money. Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business! https://t.co/jtq25LXdkj — Paul Buchheit (@paultoo) December 1, 2022

Paul Buchheit, one of the creators of Gmail put it very bluntly last year when he said Google may only be a year or two away from disruption due to a solid rise in development and use of AI.

China’s in

China is joining in, with its very own Ernie, short for Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration.

The system is being spearheaded by Chinese tech company Baidu which has been working on Erneir’s AI language since 2019.

The roll-out of Ernie is expected to be in March, and what we know is that it can generate language and produce images from text.

Baidu will be integrated into its search engine in the same manner Microsoft intends to integrate ChatGPT into Bing their own version of a chatbot.

This seems to be China’s answer to the Western market.

This will be a tall challenge for China which aims to develop a sterling product ready to destabilize the competition.

