Microsoft ready to take on AI chatbot ChatGPT after Google’s Bard

Microsoft is ready to take on prominent AI (artificial intelligence) chatbot ChatGPT following Google’s announcement this week of its very own answer to ChatGPT.

So Microsoft had penciled in an agenda to reveal what could be its answer to the current global phenomenon, ChatGPT.

This follows Microsoft’s January announcement regarding its multibillion-dollar investment with ChatGPT maker Open AI.

Microsoft on Monday indicated it planned to host a news event today that could be related to its own AI chatbot.

Things got interesting when Google unveiled their competing software called Bard.

Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI tweeted that he was in Redmond Washington which many assume to be the home to Microsoft headquarters.

Googles’ Bard

Bard is Googles answer to AI technology.

“We’ve been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we’re calling Bard. And today, we’re taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks,” says Google in its blog.

Bard will combine intelligence and creativity and draw on web information to provide fresh, high quality responses.

It is an experimental conversational AI service powered by LaMDA.

It is able to curiously help simplify complex topics.

Google’s quick move against ChatGPT could be it’s reluctance to be overtaken without a fight as a global search engine.

Since, Open AI’s popular chatbot ChatGPT surfaced questions have been circulating if this meant the end to Google.

Bard is available to trusted testers and designed to add a conversational interface element.

Using a smaller version of an AI model called LaMDA, this new chatbot will allow Google to offer the chatbot to more users while gathering feedback to remedy challenges around quality including accuracy.

This happens while Microsoft renewed its partnership with Open AI to accelerate breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

In January Microsoft and Open AI signed a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment deal with Open AI.

The deal meant a mutually beneficial partnership between the two companies.

