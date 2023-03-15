Burn Media Sites
Artificial Intelligence

Google introduces first set of AI in Gmail, Docs, here’s what it looks like

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
how to create people search card google

Google has introduced a first set of AI in both Gmail and Docs and looking at its potential, we think Google just might be fighting back against the popular threat ChatGPT.

While Google prides itself on products that have matured with their end users, such as Google Maps, Gmail, Google Workplace and even workspace, AI has shown its intent to destabilize the market and Google wants a piece.

“Across our productivity suite, advances in AI are already helping 3 billion users save more time with smart compose and smart reply, generate summaries for Docs, look more professional in meetings, and stay safe against malware and phishing attacks,” writes Google.

Google will be testing out its first set of AI features in Gmail and Docs with its trusted testers.

@justinfineberg

AI is coming to Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and all of Google’s major products… #artificialintelligence #google #ai #greenscreenvideo

♬ Pavor [Hip Hop] – Instrumental – Cuarta Pared Studio

“We know from our deep experience in AI and productivity that building features with AI requires great care, thoughtful experimentation, and many iterations driven by user feedback,” writes the brand with intent to “safeguard against abuse, [while] protecting the privacy of user data, and respecting customer controls for data governance.”

Generative AI

The generative AI will be rolled out this year to testers before making it available to the end market.

From what we have seen the features, should all go according to plan mean, the features will be able to:

  • Draft, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail or even brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs.
  • Bring creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video in slides
  • Go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization in Sheets
  • Users can generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Google Meet or enable workflows for getting things done in Chat.

Google Docs

Docs will come equipped with generative AI to help users get started on their writing.  Workspace will assist users with prepared first version drafts.

These versions will be instantly generated for users writing their child’s pirate themed party invitation or an HR professional drafting a job description template.

Users will get to collaborate and refine their content using generative AI which will provide multiple suggestions.

Here’s a quick example of what it looks like.

Click here

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

