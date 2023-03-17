Ramaphosa hits back, EFF, NationalShutDown and what to do on Monday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a stern warning to the EFF who have plans to disrupt the country come Monday in a nationwide protest over load shedding, the countries buckling infrastructure and the presidents’ resignation.

Ramaphosa during an address said everyone was entitled to protest without disorder and anarchy.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions joining the protest will couple with the EFF to send a message to government for an end to corruption and recurring power outages.

In his address at the Union Building, Ramaphosa noted the EFF’s call for his resignation and said the only attempt to get him out of office was through a vote and not anarchy.

Security forces will be in place to use force against those who infringed on others’ rights, he warned.

The EFF including Sadtu are protesting against everything not working in the country.

Thousands are expected to take to the streets on March 20 in a bid to send a message that the country was gatvol.

While Sadtu’s intent is to ensure workers rights are protected and that workers are not victimized by employers, the nationwide protest is expected to destabilize the country’s economy.

Santaco

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says they’re not playing a part in the proposed national shutdown, and looking at the odds, and history, the taxi industry has previously taken impact to their daily takings personally.

While Santaco says the march is not their plan with no interest on parking their vehicles for the day, this does mean a small declaration.

Taxi bosses have issued a statement saying they met with the EFF and are not at loggerheads with the party over their decision.

During an address, EFF leader Julius Malema made it clear that no truck nor train will be allowed to move on the day. All ports will be closed, with businesses expected to close shop for the day in an effort to curb looting.

While the plan may be to address recurring load shedding, including demand for Ramaphosa to resign, resistance from the taxi industry does mean tensions on Monday as Taxis will be affected come Monday.

Companies are expected to be hugely affected during the protest, with many employees likely to opt for a days break.

