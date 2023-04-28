YouTube Music accelerates into podcasting, here’s what you get

YouTube Music in accelerating its edge against popular podcast platforms like Spotify with its latest offering to YouTubeMusic.

Now YouTube Music users in the U.S will have the ability to tune in to podcasts on the YouTube Music app even on offline streams that support background listening without a Premium subscription.

The feature which is available in the U.S will soon be rolled out globally to bring podcasts to enthusiasts in YouTube’s latest update.

The YouTube Music app will have a dedicated podcast tab for users to browse through shows and swap between audio and video versions.

“This podcast listening experience is different from our music listening experience where you need a Premium or Music Premium subscription to enjoy some of these features,” YouTube wrote introducing the feature.

“This new podcast listening experience complements the podcast video experience on YouTube, and we’re so excited for you to try it! For those of you outside the United States, rest assured that we plan to bring podcasts in YouTube Music to other regions in the future.”

Why podcasts make sense

Podcasting is fast becoming the preferred medium for consuming content.

Podcast, a word coined from the terms iPod and broadcast is fast becoming the new way people prefer their content.

The on-demand nature of the medium caters to people who prefer a certain niche in content for entertainment, keeping up to date while ‘chilling’ or relaxing.

Consumers are fast tuning into content that they prefer as a way to unwind from the ever-demanding schedules of life’s pressures.

With a podcast viewers can spend time listening or in these days watch content that appeals to them in the comfort of their own homes.

As the podcast landscape becomes even broader, with a wide range of podcasts, the landscape is proving to gain popularity across the globe.

Early moments of when online podcasts became a hit was back in 2005 when Steve Jobs announced that iTunes would support podcasts on their platform.

The entrepreneur saw potential in this new medium which to-date continues in growth world wide.

Today many South African shows such as Podcast and Chill with Mac G, True Crime South Africa and Our Love Journey with Mpoomy and Brenden take listeners on a journey of current news with a twist, investigations and a love story which many followers can relate to.

