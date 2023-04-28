Huawei brings back its annual Huawei XMAGE Awards 2023, a platform for smartphone photographic excellence.

The competition will celebrate those with witty and creative skill sets when harnessing a smartphone.

Huawei says the awards will celebrate creativity, through photos including videos captured on Huawei devices around the world.

XMAGE

Over 4 million entrants are expected this year if we consider the average yearly entrants who have contributed to making the XMAGE Awards a somewhat heritage celebrated annually.

More than 170 countries and regions have participated in the competition which has created a niche for spectacular photography all from a smartphone.

Imaging and development arm XMAGE which has synonymously been the inspiration behind the awards name aspires to help photographers find inspiration through innovative photography.

XMAGE was launched in 2022 and is designed to introduce different optical systems, mechanical structure and image technology.

Sounds like a mouthful right?

The system is designed to assist process photography and has been featured in the latest Huawei Mate 50 series’ Ultra Aperture Camera including the Huawei P60 Pro’s lighting telephoto camera.

Categories

The competition has the following categories: Night Walk, Portrait, Art and fashion, Outdoor hello Life, Storyboard, action and storytelling.

Huawei introduces the night walk category to encourage budding and professional photographers to capture hidden wonders of the night life using Huawei’s latest night-light savvy features.

Prizes

There will be three grand prize winners, 24 best in category winners, 27 runner up winners and five honourable mentions.

Winners could walk away with up to 10 000 in prize money.

Submissions for the competition will close on August 15, 2023 at midnight.

Judges

Judges will be Molife Kumona, GQ South Africa Editor-in-Chief, five leaders in photography: Chen Xiaobo, Vice President of China Photographers Association; Chinese fashion photographer Pei Tongtong; Portuguese landscape photographer José Ramos, Australian portrait photographer Jessica Hormas; and Li Changzhu and Vice President of the Consumer Strategy Marketing Department at Huawei.

Entries must be images or videos captured with a Huawei mobile phone, and there are no restrictions on when the work was captured or using which Huawei mobile phone.

