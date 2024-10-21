GITEX GLOBAL 2024: Pioneering the Future of AI-Driven Data Centres in the Middle East

As GITEX GLOBAL 2024 unfolded at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the spotlight was firmly on the future of AI-driven data centres. This year’s event marked the Middle East’s largest gathering of industry experts, innovators, and enterprises, all focused on shaping the future of hyperscale, modular, and edge infrastructure. The conversation emphasized how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the global data centre market, projected to reach $775 billion by 2034.

AI: The Driving Force Behind Data Centre Expansion

At the heart of discussions at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 was AI’s impact on data infrastructure. With businesses increasingly relying on AI-powered solutions, the need for advanced, scalable data centres has never been more urgent. The AI-driven demand is pushing the development of hyperscale data centres, which are essential for meeting the growing needs of businesses worldwide.

Industry Leaders Discuss Data Centre Innovation

Leading names in the data centre space, including Khazna, AWS, Google Cloud, Lenovo, and Alibaba Cloud, convened to discuss the future of the sector. The focus was on innovative solutions, from green screen technology enabling customized, responsive user experiences, to modular and edge data centres that offer flexibility and scalability. These innovations are not only supporting AI but also ensuring that businesses can meet the challenges of the future.

Economic Impact: Data Centres as Job Creators

Hassan Al Naqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, highlighted the broader economic benefits of expanding data centres. Contrary to common belief, data centres are significant job creators, contributing to the growth of local economies and talent development. As AI technologies continue to advance, the demand for skilled workers in data centre management and operation is expected to rise, creating valuable employment opportunities.

Sustainability: A Key Focus for the Future

Sustainability was a central theme during the event, with experts urging caution and responsibility in the rapid expansion of data centres. Marc Marazzi, Vice President of Legrand Data Center Solutions, emphasized the importance of adopting green initiatives in both the construction and operation of data centres. As these facilities are built with a long-term vision, sustainable practices will play a critical role in ensuring their future viability.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Data Centres at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

As GITEX GLOBAL 2024 comes to a close, the event offers a glimpse into the future of data centres. Groundbreaking technologies like quantum computing, advanced robotics, and space tech are poised to redefine industries. The discussions and innovations presented at GITEX underscore the pivotal role that data centres will play in this transformation, supporting the next wave of technological advancements.