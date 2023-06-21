Does TikTok have auto scroll? Yes, here’s how to set it

An auto scroll past TikTok videos feature is finally here but it does come with a catch.

The feature which is in TikTok’s latest software update enables users to watch videos while their phones automatically scroll past videos.

The catch is pretty simple. You have to watch the whole video before TikTok scrolls past it.

Not to worry, enabling the auto scroll feature doesn’t mean you cannot manually scroll past videos you don’t find interesting.

Users can manually scroll past videos, even when the auto scroll feature is on.

How to turn auto scroll on.

Simply click and hold the screen on a video.

A pop up side menu will launch with a variety of options.

Toggle to the auto scroll feature and click on it. You may need to update your TikTok if the feature is not appearing.

This will enable TikTok to automatically scroll past a video once the video is done playing.

The feature applies to videos on your For You page and allows users to auto scroll without having to swipe up or down.

Another catch is that the videos only scroll in one direction while the auto scroll feature is on.

How to turn it off.

Simply click and hold on the screen.

A pop up menu will launch.

De-select the auto scrol feature.

This should set settings back to manual scrolling.

Also read: Trevor Noah to host new podcast on Spotify