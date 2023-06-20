Burn Media Sites
Trevor Noah to host new podcast on Spotify

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Daily Show former anchor Trevor Noah has confirmed a deal with Spotify which would mean he will likely host a weekly podcast that will focus on current topics.

The weekly podcast will see Noah using his comedic wit to table and discuss current topics, later this year.

Spotify makes the announcement at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity where the comedian was with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek in a conversation about the future of storytelling on different platforms.

“We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode,” Noah said.

“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” he added.

Spotify said they were proud to collaborate with Noah who would combine topical discussions in a palatable manner using humor and insightful commentary, alongside his interview skills.

Noah and Ek were discussing storytelling and the art of navigating through different mediums to forge a deeper connection with worldwide audiences.

They provided insight into how creators could tell stories in more meaningful ways while leveraging new technologies in the evolving media landscape.

This will be Noah’s second show considering he was aired Keeping up with Trevor Noah in 2020.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

