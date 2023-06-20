MultiChoice, bleeding premium subscribers, Netflix and the streaming bugs

Entertainment company MultiChoice is reportedly battling to retain some of its premium subscribers due to rising economic headwinds.

With over 135 TV channels and 95 audio channels, the DStv premium package offers housed classic channels such as M-Net, M-Net movies, and a full bouquet of sports channels from SuperSport.

Value-added streaming services such as Box Office and Showmax are optional and have been made available by the entertainment company in combatting competition.

MultiChoice reported a loss of R2.92 billion published in its full-year financials ending on March 2023.

While the DStv operator has committed to pushing Showmax to become the leading streaming platform it seems the last year post the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll.

As MultiChoice faces fierce competition in the form of DisneyPlus, AppleTV, and Amazon Prime alongside Netflix it has pointed to producing local content and sport as its pro amid a few cons’.

Tech upshift

It all boils down to the technology upshift as content consumption shifts towards a new and different norm in comparison to how consumers consumed content five years ago.

Showmax appears to be MultiChoices saving grace as premium subscription takes a nose dive while streaming services mushroom.

With a more compelling look and feel, Showmax has grown over the years and has the added content to prove it.

With global appeal, showmax could be the answer MultiChoice may be looking for, and while MultiChoice prides itself on local and sports content, it would be ideal to position themselves in a manner consumers respond to in 2023 which is to cater topical content.

MutliChoice appears to be steadfast in taking on streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus which at first appeared with the intention to replace MultiChoice into oblivion.

A decade-long survivor of pay-TV, MultiChoice which has been operating in a monopolistic environment with the freedom to increase prices annually appears to be facing a few foes which clearly want big pieces of the market share.

Affordable streaming services appear to be the edge most streaming services have as opposed to a plethora of channels. Couple that with the convenience of watching what you want when you want and MultiChoice may just have future competition, as viewer habits evolve.

The entertainment company is still here which may signal a resilience the new streaming services may lack and a recipe that has proved competent over decades – longevity.

Also read: WhatsApp working on advertise status update feature, think sponsored content