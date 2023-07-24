In a well timed shift Twitter head Elon Musk announced the precipitated shift to the end of Twitter’s most prominent logo, the blue bird.

Since Musk took over Twitter last year, changes followed, some uncomfortable with some well in the plan to turn the social media platform, referred to as town square to a well oiled hub for business, trade and social discourse.

Musk was quick to announce the shift on Monday, and confirmed the transition from the bird to his now found favorite letter X, would occur before sunset on Sunday.

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

On Monday, Twitter had made the shift. A massive X can be seen as opposed to the usual blue bird.

Twitter’s X logo went live on Sunday, with Musk confirming that the old birded logo would be blow torched off the building by Sunday.

On Monday, type in the domain X.com and you’re redirected to Twitter. From a flickering X to subtle ques, Musk has indicated a necessity for a rebrand, with Linda Yaccarino seconding the vision.

Yaccarino said X could be the future of interactivity, from payments and banking to a global marketplace for ideas created. The idea of services and opportunities powered by AI, X stood to connect users in ways unimaginable.

It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Musk rebrands Twitter to X

The plan for a rebrand all forms part of Musk’s reported vision to create an everything app.

The idea for a banking services site that incorporates shopping and other services, X could possibly be a game changing platform.

We recall the idea for a full service financial platform with credit cards, and standard banking data all in one place as the future idea for an all X domain.

Remember X.com launched in around late 1999 but didn’t last when we factor in that Musk was ousted from a merger around the year 2000 from a company merged with Confinity, an American software company best known as the creator of PayPal.

