Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Apple

Trade-in, the next step to a new phone, is it worth it?

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
Apple AirTags

Consumers have the ability to receive a certain amount of credit towards the purchase of a new smartphone when they trade in their old devices.

It was at Samsung’s Unpacked event that we realized just how much trade and retail have evolved over the years.

Samsung said consumers could trade in their old model devices for their new Galaxy series devices, and that got us thinking on how customer retention including innovative ways of purchasing a smartphone have evolved over the years.

Today, you can trade in your old Galaxy smartphone, or receive a cash value directly into your bank account in order to possibly get an upgrade.

This is not new, what’s the point?

A few brands allow trade-ins.  Brands such as Apple, Huawei, Honor and Samsung allow consumers the ability to trade in their older version devices for newer models by simply providing an avenue for users to return to the brand.

This is smart business.

Trade-ins and the ability for consumers to trade in a device means recycling is done effectively by the manufacturer of the device.  This also allows the brand to retain the customer with an opportunity to retain the customer for another product sale.

That’s three points with one efficient service, for most brands. That’s the magic.  Keep the customer for a longer period.

What’s the catch?

On paper, the idea of trade-ins is brilliant until you’re in a real-life situation in an attempt to trade in the old for a newer model.  The trade-in value is often the challenge as brands mostly buy low and sell high.

While trade-in values of smartphones can be high on paper, trade-ins, in reality, may at times leave a customer with a giant amount of cognitive dissonance.

The pros and cons

Many retailers provide retail programs, but why would you trade in a device?

Save time

This can be quicker than selling your device by sifting through a number of buyers.

No confusion over the sales process with no middleman.

Added benefits:  Some trade-in packages offer trade-in promotions which could aid in ensuring consumers get value on their next buy.

The catch

Trade-in values are usually lower than when selling a device independently.

Also read: Elon Musk’s X clips Twitter birds wings, suicide or brilliant step forward?

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
huawei appgallery, play store
Upcoming: Huawei launches the Huawei Watch GT3 SE
Android 1 Aug 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.