WATCH: Was Malema right? Eskom pushes to Stage 6 load shedding

A cold week has led to Eskom pushing load shedding to Stage 6, due to the loss of additional generating units.

The power utility confirmed it had lost additional generating units overnight on Wednesday morning forcing it to move load shedding to Stage 6.

“The extensive use of Open Gas Cycle Turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 07:00 this morning until 14:00. Thereafter, Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 14:00 today until 05:00 on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.”

The shift to Stage 6 load shedding comes as the country braces for the coldest week which contradicts what Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa said which was that it was unlikely that the dropping temperatures would impact the severity of load shedding.

Leeway or enough leeway to deal with the peak in weather patterns were the words echoed by the minister in his weekly update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

“Chuffed” at the progress made, Ramokgopa said the five-point energy action plan was designed to end load shedding and reduce the intensity of power outages.

He did however note that it was not yet possible to have a full day without power outages.

Confirming that reduced demand enabled a ramping up of planned maintenance Ramokgopa indicated light at the end of a tunnel that seems to have been extended to date.

Some of the minister’s plan is to fund 25 new generating units to galvanize another 12 000 MW by 2028.

Releasing Eskom-owned land to the private sector for energy generation.

To include a further 10 MW project into the pipeline and to draw electricity from neighboring countries.

The country has been pushed to Stage 6 power cuts until further notice which may mean an even colder weekend ahead.

“There’s going to be darkness. We’re almost at the brink of darkness, said Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema in May.

“Nothing is going to function. We’re heading for a disaster, Malema continued, which are words on many of the country’s citizens, desperately hoping for an end to recurring blackouts.

Could the red baret leader know something most of us don’t?

