Here’s where Joburg Day will be this year

Popular music festival Joburg Day returns to its iconic venue this year on September 2.

Enjoy live music, and dance as the popular music festival returns to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club in partnership with Samsung Galaxy and 94.7.

The festival returns to its memorable location before the county and the globe saw the Covid 19 pandemic.

The festival is known for uniting music lovers from all walks of life, compelling energy, and a vibrant atmosphere with an impressive line-up of local artists who plan to cater unforgettable performances.

Early bird tickets will be available for purchase for R350 per adult, R150 for children aged 12 to 18, and R950 for a family of four (two adults an two children.)

Ravi Naidoo, 94.7 station manager said the station was thrilled to announce the return of Joburg’s favoured music-filled day.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Joburg Day to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club. This year’s partnership with Samsung Galaxy will elevate the festival to new heights, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.”

“Samsung is excited to once again, partner with 947 on the incredible legacy of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day. This collaboration builds on the integration of music, arts and technology setting a new benchmark for an extraordinary brand experience that also invites festival goers to Join the Flip Side.

“This partnership allows brands to connect with our customers to deliver a unique experience,” according to Vice President of Mobile Experiences Justin Hume.

