Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Industry News

Here’s where Joburg Day will be this year

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Popular music festival Joburg Day returns to its iconic venue this year on September 2.

Enjoy live music, and dance as the popular music festival returns to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club in partnership with Samsung Galaxy and 94.7.

The festival returns to its memorable location before the county and the globe saw the Covid 19 pandemic.

The festival is known for uniting music lovers from all walks of life, compelling energy, and a vibrant atmosphere with an impressive line-up of local artists who plan to cater unforgettable performances.

Early bird tickets will be available for purchase for R350 per adult, R150 for children aged 12 to 18, and R950 for a family of four (two adults an two children.)

Ravi Naidoo, 94.7 station manager said the station was thrilled to announce the return of Joburg’s favoured music-filled day.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Joburg Day to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club. This year’s partnership with Samsung Galaxy will elevate the festival to new heights, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.”

“Samsung is excited to once again, partner with 947 on the incredible legacy of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day. This collaboration builds on the integration of music, arts and technology setting a new benchmark for an extraordinary brand experience that also invites festival goers to Join the Flip Side.

“This partnership allows brands to connect with our customers to deliver a unique experience,” according to Vice President of Mobile Experiences Justin Hume.

Also read: Snow equals higher demand, Eskom shifts Stage 4 load shedding

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
power lines load shedding eskom md rasel molla
WATCH: Was Malema right? Eskom pushes to Stage 6 load shedding
Infrastructure 12 Jul 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.