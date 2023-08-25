Tech smart South African’s continue rising past expectations

A South African team that took top position in the 2022-2023 Huawei Global ICT Competition held in Shenzhen, China seem to be on the upward trajectory considering the pair have been officially employed by Huawei with President Cyril Ramaphosa noting their wonderous achievement to represent the country.

University of KwaZulu Natal graduates, Lutho Sigidi and Nqubeko Asanda Shabalala and University of Johannesburg graduate Terry-Anne Fredericks have officially joined the Huawei team, which recently celebrated the opening of the Huawei Innovation Center in Woodmead.

The new Huawei Innovation Centre showcases the latest in digital tech, with solutions such as 5G, AI coupled with a massive intention to encourage innovations with some of Huawei’s South African partners, app developers, SMME’s, and South African youth.

The winning trio have been employed as:

Nqubeko Shabala is now a pre-sales engineer and product manager.

Shabalala said: “When I started the competition I did not, even in my wildest dreams, imagine meeting the President of the Republic of South Africa. Being part of such an important launch is also a great step into showcasing the vast ICT technology offerings in a more practical, scenario-based environment. This kind of exposure through places like the Innovation Centre, I believe, is exactly what’s needed here in South Africa.”

Lutho Sigidi has been employed as an IP engineer with Huawei.

Lutho says: “I felt honored as a representative of South Africa’s youth, showing the endless capabilities of our talent. I am certain that I represent many young people from around the country and I hope I have motivated and encouraged others.”

Visiting the Innovation Center Ramaphosa stressed how initiatives such as the Innovation Center were firmly in line with government’s policy of emphasizing digital technologies as well as economic and youth development.

“South Africa has a robust and sophisticated ICT sector with expertise in data centers, cloud computing and storage, and rapidly expanding wireless and fibre infrastructure,” he said. “It is when we work together with a company such as Huawei that’s cutting edge, that we will be able to have greater capability and greater efficiency.”

The president concluded by congratulating the work Huawei was doing to cultivate local digital talent through various programs.